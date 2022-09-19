DECEDENT’S NAME: Luciano Torres III
CASE #: C02897-22
CITY OF RESIDENCE: California City, CA
AGE: 40 years
TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: 09/17/2022
TIME OF INCIDENT: 0555 hours
LOCATION: State Route 14, just south of State Route 58, Mojave
DATE OF DEATH: 09/17/2022
TIME OF DEATH: 0555 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the Scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
DETAILS: On September 17, 2022 at 0555 hours, Luciano Torres III was a motorcyclist that was struck by a vehicle on State Route 14, just south of State Route 58, in Mojave. He died at the scene from his injuries.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol
PHONE: (661) 396-6600
