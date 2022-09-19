DECEDENT’S NAME: Luciano Torres III              

CASE #: C02897-22      

CITY OF RESIDENCE: California City, CA  

AGE: 40 years

TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality

DATE OF INCIDENT: 09/17/2022

TIME OF INCIDENT: 0555 hours

LOCATION: State Route 14, just south of State Route 58, Mojave

DATE OF DEATH: 09/17/2022

TIME OF DEATH: 0555 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the Scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

DETAILS:  On September 17, 2022 at 0555 hours, Luciano Torres III was a motorcyclist that was struck by a vehicle on State Route 14, just south of State Route 58, in Mojave. He died at the scene from his injuries.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol

PHONE: (661) 396-6600

