MOJAVE — The Kern County Sheriff's Office are still seeking information concerning the shooting of four people in Mojave one month ago.
On April 30 shortly before midnight, KCSO found four victims with gunshot wounds inside a small RV after responding to a call in the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave. Three of the victims, Anna Marie Hester, 34, Darius Travon Canada, 31, and Martina Barraza Jr., 33, all of Mojave were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim, Faith Leighanne Rose Asbury, 20, of California City, later died at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster.
Family and friends of the shooting victims are calling for justice, and are demanding answers from law enforcement.
According to the Kern County Coroner, all four victims were all shot in the upper body.
According to a KCSO spokesperson, the investigation has led to some persons of interest and multiple people have been interviewed, but no arrests have been made.
KCSO declined further comment.
KCSO asks that anyone with information call 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
