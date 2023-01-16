On the morning of December 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., an officer involved shooting occurred near the intersection of Desert Street and Locust Street in Rosamond, CA.
Kern County Sheriff's Office East Area deputies responded to multiple reports of a subject attempting to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond, CA. 
When they arrived in the area, deputies saw a subject matching the description walking northbound on Diamond Street and attempted to make contact with him.
The suspect, identified as Edgar Rojas, age 19, began running northbound on Diamond Street, then westbound through a business parking lot and into the alley between Diamond Street and Desert Street.
On January 11, 2023, the Kern County Sheriff's Office convened a Critical Incident Review Board examining the use of force in this incident. After reviewing all the facts involved in this case, the use of force in this case was determined to be within department policy.

