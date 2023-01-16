On the morning of December 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., an officer involved shooting occurred near the intersection of Desert Street and Locust Street in Rosamond, CA. Kern County Sheriff's Office East Area deputies responded to multiple reports of a subject attempting to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond, CA. When they arrived in the area, deputies saw a subject matching the description walking northbound on Diamond Street and attempted to make contact with him. The suspect, identified as Edgar Rojas, age 19, began running northbound on Diamond Street, then westbound through a business parking lot and into the alley between Diamond Street and Desert Street. An officer involved shooting occurred near the intersection of Desert Street and Locust Street in Rosamond, Ca. On January 11, 2023, the Kern County Sheriff's Office convened a Critical Incident Review Board examining the use of force in this incident. After reviewing all the facts involved in this case, the use of force in this case was determined to be within department policy.
Advisory: Critical Incident Release 12-2-23
- Kern County Sheriff's Office - Public Information Officer
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- California City, CA newly seated City Council delivered on the City’s promise to adopt a comprehensive Fast-Track permit processing Resolution to help attract much needed industry and tax base growth
- Coffee at the Twenty Mule Team Museum
- Advisory Message: Phone Scam Alert
- Advisory: Update Homicide - Kevin John Ramirez
- Advisory: Critical Incident Release 12-2-23
- Senator Grove Recognizes January 2023 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in California
- Mojave area Arrests for Dec.
- Mojave area Crime Data Report for Dec
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- January court dates set for Missing Orin, Orson West
- Mojave area Arrests for Dec.
- California City area Arrests for Dec.
- Taste of Fire Grand opening
- Human Remains found near Kramer Junction; 1 Identified
- Plane Crazy Saturday on Jan. 21st; Guest Speaker Devin Daugherty
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Dec.
- East Kern Health Care District Meeting Highlights for Jan. 3rd
- Mojave area Crime Data Report for Dec
- Semi overturns on Hwy. 58 after New Years Holiday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.