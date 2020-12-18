The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of November according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 34 calls for service.
1st – Vehicle Theft, 15300 block of Myer Road and Possession/Concealing a Dirk or Dagger, 2100 block of Belshaw Street.
2nd – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 16000 block of I Street.
3rd – Assist other Department, 15500 block of Allie Street and Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
7th – Vehicle Theft – Trailer, 2100 block of Nadeau Street.
8th – Vehicle Theft, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2700 block of Corona Avenue and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
9th – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 16100 block of H Street.
11th – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 2100 block of Hwy. 58,
12th- Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of Jim Avenue and Child Abduction: Deprive of Right of Custody or Visitation, 2100 block of Shasta Street.
14th – Battery on Person, 15300 block of Lucille Street, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 15800 block of K Street and Battery on Person, 3400 block of Carla Street.
15th – Missing Person, 1700 block of Hwy 58.
17th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1700 block of Hwy 58 and Willful Cruelty to Child, 15800 block of M Street.
18th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street, Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, Panamint Street, Battery on Person, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15600 block of M Street.
20th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15300 block of Shirley Street and Assist other Department, 2700 block of Del Mar Avenue..
21st – Attempted Murder, 15600 block of M Street.
22nd – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 14600 block of Holt Street.
23rd – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15100 block of Sierra Hwy.
25th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc., 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
26th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16900 block of Hwy 58.
27th – Missing Person, 15800 block of L Street.
28th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 16000 block of I Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.