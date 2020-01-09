California City, CA (93505)

Today

Mainly clear. Low 28F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 28F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.