On Saturday November 12, 2022
Dawn On Fire had their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Saturday November 12, 2022. She showed all of her handmade jewelry, and her cremation designs that she has put all of her hard work and love into. Dawn Ferguson, owner, was inspired to open her own business by her mother. When she lost her mom she always wanted to keep a piece of her with her. She wanted to create something to help other people keep their loved ones with them .
