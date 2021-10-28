Everyone who travels from Bakersfield to Los Angeles and visa versa knows about a section of Interstate Five (I-5) that runs from Frazier Park to Lebec; that section of freeway is known as the “Grapevine”. However, a lot of people don't know how this section of highway got its name. Well, I decided to research the area and dug up some little known information on the origins of the Grapevine and how it got its name.
GRAPEVINE – is an unincorporated community in Kern County and is located at the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley. A small village sits next to Interstate 5 and consists mainly of roadside services. Grapevine sits at the foot of a steep grade known as “the Grapevine” that lies in the Grapevine Canyon through Tejon Pass.
The small village and steep grade are named for the canyon in which the trail passes through and after wild grapes that grow along the original road. The Spanish name is La Canada de las Vvas which means Grapevine Ravine. A post office operated in Grapevine from 1923 to 1960 and the community of Wheeler Ridge is approximately 3 miles north of Grapevine with the town of Lebec 9 miles to the south along Interstate 5.
Before the road was straightened and widened during 1933-34 by the 3-lane Ridge Route Alternate (State Route 99 today), the Grapevine was infamous for its high rate of traffic accidents. There’s several escape ramps on both sides of the 5-mile long, 6% grade, 1600-foot ascent – and now straight - grade for heavy trucks and other vehicles whose brakes fail. A California Historical Landmark marker #283 is at the top of the Grapevine where Don Pedro Fages passed through the area in 1772 during his explorations of California.
According to the Mountain Express Enterprise, the Tejon Ranch Company is planning further development in the area, which it identifies as at the northern base of Interstate 5 grapevine, starting at the foothills in the southernmost portion of the San Joaquin Valley extending parallel to the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, which is located along I-5. A company spokesperson said that the development would result in 12,000-14,000 homes and 5.1 million square feet of commercial development; in addition, the company has identified 7,000 additional acres for a development, which is to be called “Grapevine North”.
