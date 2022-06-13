DECEDENT’S NAME: Christopher Randall Bolin

CASE #: C01888-22

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Sun Valley, Nevada

AGE: 36 years

TYPE OF CASE: Homicide

DATE OF INCIDENT: June 10, 2022       

TIME OF INCIDENT: 1940 hours

LOCATION: 18100 Block of Avenue B, North Edwards

DATE OF DEATH:  June 10, 2022

TIME OF DEATH: 1940 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriffs Office

DETAILS: Christopher Randall Bolin was shot by another at the above location.  He was confirmed deceased on scene. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.

COMMENTS: Next of kin has been notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff

PHONE: (661) 487-4553

