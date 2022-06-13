DECEDENT’S NAME: Christopher Randall Bolin
CASE #: C01888-22
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Sun Valley, Nevada
AGE: 36 years
TYPE OF CASE: Homicide
DATE OF INCIDENT: June 10, 2022
TIME OF INCIDENT: 1940 hours
LOCATION: 18100 Block of Avenue B, North Edwards
DATE OF DEATH: June 10, 2022
TIME OF DEATH: 1940 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: Kern County Sheriffs Office
DETAILS: Christopher Randall Bolin was shot by another at the above location. He was confirmed deceased on scene. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.
COMMENTS: Next of kin has been notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: Kern County Sheriff
PHONE: (661) 487-4553
