MOJAVE – Dr. Katherine Aguirre has worked towards bringing equity to the historically underserved populations in the greater Los Angeles area for 20 years. Her career began in Van Nuys and has taken her to the cities of Montebello, Pico Rivera, Lynwood, South-Central Los Angeles, and through two of the three Juvenile Halls in Los Angeles County. Her experience includes site and district level positions, including Cabinet Level for the last six year and serving as Interim Superintendent during transitional periods in Santa Paula Unified School District. She has coached and led teams as large 380 employees and helped to manage annual budgets of up to $79 million dollars. In each of these settings, Aguirre has provided students and staff with the support they needed to increase student achievement; graduation rates, a-g completion percentages, four-year university admission rates, and college persistence rates. In addition to increasing student achievement, Aguirre has worked with teams of service providers, from various agencies, to bring much needed resources, including mental and physical health care, to students and families in need. “All students deserve the best we can give them; the care they need, and the most dedicated support providers in the form of excellent teachers, coaches, and mentors that we can find.” This philosophy guides her decision making process and has kept her focused on what is “good for kids.”
In addition to serving in the K-12 public and charter school systems, Aguirre has taught at the University level in the Multiple Subject Teaching Credential program. Her experience includes teaching the Pedagogy for Reading Instruction Competency Assessment course, English Language Arts Pedagogy, Special Education for General Education Teachers, and Technology Integration for Elementary and Secondary Instruction.
Aguirre earned her bachelor’s degree from California State University, Northridge, a Master’s degree from National University, and a Doctorate in Education from Concordia University, Portland. She holds a Clear Multiple Subject Teaching Credential (K-12), Clear Education Specialist Credential, Mild/Moderate (ages 3-22), and a Clear Administrative Credential.
