CALIF. CITY - Two people are dead and a third was injured after an early morning traffic accident; the incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1st at approximately 6:20am in the vinicity of Calif. City Blvd and Yera Blvd in Calif. City
According to a press release from the Calif. City Police Dept., on Oct. 1st at approximately 6:17am, officers responded to a head-on traffic collision at the intersection of Calif. City Blvd. and Yerba Blvd; when officers arrived, they located 3 victims of the collision. Calif. City Fire Station 19 and Hall Ambulance out of Calif. City also responded to the scene; the drivers of a 2017 Chevrolet and a 2021 Toyota involved in the collision were pronounced deceased at the scene by firefighter/paramedics and a third victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Calif. City Police diverted traffic around the scene while investigating the accident and at this time determined from their investigation, that speed and alcohol were considered to be factors at the time of the accident.
The Kern County Coroner's Office arrived on scene and removed the victims from the wreckage; Preferred Towing out of California City was notified to respond and remove the wreckage from the scene. Calif. City Blvd and Yerba Blvd were re-opened to traffic after the investigation was complete and removal of the involved vehicles.
The identities of the victims will be released through the Kern County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin. The Calif. City Police Dept. is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to contact them at 1-760-373-8606.
