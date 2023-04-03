Satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is closing down and laying off 675 employees which represents about 85 percent of the company’s work force.
The company made the announcement last Thursday and the layoffs were expected to be finished this week.
The closing of the company came when efforts to secure additional funding to keep the operations going failed.
Mojave Air and Space Port CEO Tim Reid said the closure of Virgin Orbit is not expected to have an effect on the facilities operations.
Virgin Orbit had leased sites at the airport with revenues totaling $25,000 monthly. Other companies have reportedly inquired about taking over the leases for the test site and hanger.
