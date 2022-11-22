This time of year, many choose to cook at home. Statistics indicate that cooking was the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries in 2015-2019 and the second leading cause of home fire deaths. Cooking caused 49 percent of reported home fires, 20 percent of reported home fire deaths, and 42 percent of home fire injuries. In 2019, Thanksgiving was the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.
To help reduce the number of injuries or fires from improper cooking techniques, the Kern County Fire Department will conduct a turkey fryer safety demonstration. Media is encouraged to attend.
DATE: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
TIME: 10:00 a.m.
LOCATION: Olive Drive Fire Training Facility, 5642 Victor St. Bakersfield, CA 93308
