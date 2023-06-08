CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council held a Special Meeting on the afternoon of May 30th; the closed session meeting got underway just after 4pm with Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Smith presiding.
After the meeting was called to order; Mayor Kulikoff announced that he is citing AB2449 by attending remotely due to childcare reasons; council member Creighton was absent; then the meeting continued.
Under Adoption of the Agenda – the council approved to adopt the agenda as presented.
Under Public Comment – Shawn Bradley, an unidentified ecomment and MDN commented that none of them could hear the mayor due to windy conditions disruption and causing disturbance.
MDN - I was just wondering about that because at the beginning of the meeting when Mayor Kulikoff signed on, I heard nothing as far as what he said, and I did not catch Shawn Bradley’s comment in the beginning. So, if there's any way like whenever the mayor or any of the Council members or anything go on zoom remotely if they can go in an enclosed area such as the room or a vehicle or something instead of outside especially in the wind, it would make it much easier to hear what’s going on; for not only the people that are in the chambers, but also the audiences, thank you.
Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Smith - Thank you, ma'am.
The council then went into Closed Session at approximately 4:10pm to discuss CS1; Conference w/Legal Counsel concerning Anticipated Litigation regarding Self-Insurance Coverage Liabilities and CS2; Conference w/Legal Counsel regarding Potential Litigation concerning One Personnel Matter (not council member Macedonio). The council reconvened into Open Session at approximately 4:51pm.
Under Report out of Closed Session presented by City Attorney Victor Ponto - Yes, thank you Mayor Pro Tem and Council members with respect to CS1, which was related to self-insurance coverage, the Council by vote of 4-0, the approving vote from the mayor to approve new insurance coverage for the city for both property and automobile coverage. We will make copies that are available through records requests and they will also be part of the minutes once the contract has been fully executed and perhaps maybe we can even ask the city clerk to have some hard copies available at the next regular meeting for folks to grab if they want to do such that way; and with respect to CS2, the Council was given direction and it was received, there's no further reportable action at this time.
No other business was discussed, and the meeting adjourned at approximately 4:52pm.
