"Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kern County, we are recommending that all Kern County K-12 schools, preschools, and charter schools close temporarily, no later than the close of school on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. We are further recommending that Kern County public schools plan to reopen no earlier than Tuesday, April 14, 2020." - Kern County Superintendent of Schools
Muroc JUSD will be shifting spring break to begin on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with an extended closure to Tuesday, April 14, 2020. School will still be in session on Monday, March 16th and Tuesday, March 17th. We will have more information shortly. Please be patient with the procedures on this extended closure with our school sites during this time.
