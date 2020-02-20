CALIFORNIA CITY – Repayment of Off-Highway Vehicle grant funds, new fire equipment, switchgear replacement and changes to public comment were among items approved during a nearly three-hour long City Council meeting Feb. 11.
Public comment will be moved back the beginning of Council meetings following a request to agendize the item by Council Member Ron Smith. Discussion also included whether to return to verbal reports from department heads and staff, rather than written reports.
“I know at the end of the meeting, when we’re waiting for public comment with all the decisions that were made tonight, I know I’m not really as sharp as listening that I wouldn’t be as at the beginning,” said Smith. “And I would just ask my fellow council members to give it a shot, putting public comment back in the beginning.
Mayor Chuck McGuire had proposed the changes more than a year ago over concerns about the length of meetings and sometimes contentious comments from the public. The decision was also partly due to recommendations made by the League of California Cities.
“When this was brought forward, one of the problems that we had on the meetings is that we had people that attended these meetings that were not from the city, but had business to deal with the city, and they sat around the entire time waiting for their turn,” said McGuire. “It’s a little unfair for them.”
Council Member Nick Lessenevitch said bringing the public comment back to the beginning made sense.
“I think it’s time to bring public business from the floor early in the meeting,” he said. “I think our relationship with the community has changed enough to where the contention that came before, that we were trying to quiet is isn’t going to impact us as much.”
Former council member Tami Johnson, developer DJ Twohig and Jim Creighton were among those from the public who spoke in favor of returning comment to the front.
“If I heard Councilman Smith right, you said having public business at the end meant you were not as sharp as at the beginning of the meeting,” said Creighton. “So to reverse that with public business at the beginning of the meeting, you’re not as sharp doing city business - just a thought.”
Creighton also chastised Council for an apparent lack of follow through on agenda items.
“Awhile back you all agreed that when you want to agendize an item, you would provide staff something to put on paper, so that we could have something to look at,” he said. “There’s four items on here for new business items that we didn’t have anything to look at, anything to formulate questions or comments on. So we’re all sitting in our seats scrambling to say something if we want to say something. And to be honest, I’m not tied one way or the other where you put public business. I’m just a sharp starting as I am at the end and I prefer to read the staff reports. When we used to get them verbally, we didn’t get everything. The staff reports being printed, that we can read online are much more detailed.”
The council agreed to move comment back to the beginning and return to verbal reports from department heads, but stopped short of making the verbal reports mandatory.
A request from California City Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick for purchase of four new heart monitors at a cost of $160,000 failed by a 2-2 vote, with Smith and Lessenevitch voting no. The council is short one member since the resignation of Eugene Stump in December.
After additional discussion and public comment, a second motion to approve purchase of two new monitors was approved unanimously.
Repayment of nearly $75,000 received in federal grant funds for the city’s OHV program, required after the council canceled construction of a proposed OHV visitor center in October, was approved.
OHV Program Manager Inge Elmes was requesting the repayment come from the General Fund, but that request was quickly nixed. Instead, the money will be repaid from the program’s own permit fees fund.
“I just can’t approve out of the general fund reserve to pay that,” said Smith. “I can’t vote to take it out of the general fund reserve.”
Southern California Edison had informed the city that a switchgear at the Par 3 golf course was corroded and unsafe. The switch also provides electrical supply for the Little League fields.
“I just can’t emphasize enough how much of an emergency this is,” said Public Works Director Joe Barragan. “ I’m concerned in that he could fall over and it could lose its bonding and it could become energized and then something to walk up to it - a child or and adult could touch it and get electrocuted.”
The installation work will be done by staff to save some costs, with equipment, labor and SCE’s work to connect the new box, the total project is estimated to cost a maximum of $15,737, Barragan said.
The project was approved unanimously, with funds coming from the Building Operations and Maintenance fund. Those funds were originally earmarked for construction of a state-mandated lactation room and replacing the flooring in the kitchen, hallway and supply room area of City Hall, which contains asbestos fibers.
In other business, council:
• Approved replacement of electronic locks for the Police building
• Approved installation of a new fence for the City’s Well 14
• Approved replacement of 14 water valves to optimize water pressure
A vote on a moratorium on cannabis-related permits as requested by Smith was pulled from the agenda at his request. Discussion on declaring California City a Second-Amendment Sanctuary City, made at the request of Mayor Pro Tem Don Parris, was tabled until additional information can be gathered.
