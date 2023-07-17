DECEDENT’S NAME:  Tomas Gutierrez Campusano

CASE #: 2023-01913     

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Lamont

AGE:  59 years

TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality

DATE OF INCIDENT: June 30, 2023

TIME OF INCIDENT:  1905 hours

LOCATION: State Route 58, east of Broome Road, Tehachapi

DATE OF DEATH: June 30, 2023

TIME OF DEATH: 1905 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

DETAILS: Tomas Gutierrez Campusano was the operator of a vehicle that collided with a rock at the above location. He died at the scene. A postmortem examination was conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.

COMMENTS: Next of Kin Notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol

PHONE: (661) 824-2408

