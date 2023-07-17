DECEDENT’S NAME: Tomas Gutierrez Campusano
CASE #: 2023-01913
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Lamont
AGE: 59 years
TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: June 30, 2023
TIME OF INCIDENT: 1905 hours
LOCATION: State Route 58, east of Broome Road, Tehachapi
DATE OF DEATH: June 30, 2023
TIME OF DEATH: 1905 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
DETAILS: Tomas Gutierrez Campusano was the operator of a vehicle that collided with a rock at the above location. He died at the scene. A postmortem examination was conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.
COMMENTS: Next of Kin Notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol
PHONE: (661) 824-2408
