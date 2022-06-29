The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s June 28, 2022, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) was absent from the afternoon session. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.   here

Meeting Highlights

June 28, 2022

Item No. 1 AM session: 

The Board proclaimed July 2022 as Purple Ribbon Month in Kern County. 

Purple Ribbon Month reminds parents and caregivers about the dangers of leaving children unattended in hot vehicles.  

In the fall of 2001, the Governor of California signed into law Senate Bill 255, also known as Kaitlyn's Law. 

To learn more about this awareness campaign, please visit: www.kcdhs.org 

Item No. 7 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with the California Health Advocates for program management and support for the Senior Medicare Patrol Program through May of 2023.

Item No. 8 AM session: 

The Board approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with California Veterans Assistance Foundation for Aging and Adult Services Health Promotion services for Kern County older adult veterans. 

Item No. 16 – 18 AM session: 

The Board approved agreements with Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc. to provide inpatient psychiatric hospital services, Heritage Living, Inc. to provide enhanced residential support services for adult clients with severe and persistent mental illness, and Bethany Services, Inc. to provide supportive services, to modify the name of the organization from Bethany Services, Inc. to The Open Door Network, investing more than $5.4 million into behavioral health and recovery services for our community.  

Item No. 20 AM session: 

The Board approved the Preliminary Recommended Budget for Fiscal Year 2022- 2023. 

Kern County continues to struggle with anemic year over year growth in County revenues while the cost of providing vital, quality-of-life services continues to rise. Discretionary revenues needed by departments fund public health and safety, quality health and human services, protect the environment, plan for growth, renew infrastructure, enhance quality of life, and carry out other mandated and discretionary programs. 

For more information, please read the Board letter here

View the Preliminary Recommended Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 here.

Item No. 21 AM session: 

The Board voted 4-1 to place an unincorporated Kern County public safety, vital services, and local control one-cent (1%) sales tax measure for unincorporated area voters to consider on the November 8, 2022 ballot. 

Watch the entire presentation here

View the Board letter here.  

Item No. 24 – 25 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with Foundation for California Community Colleges for third party human resources and payroll services for paid work experience participants in the Envision, Plan, Innovate and Connect Youth Program and funding for subcontracted Adult, Dislocated Worker, and Combined Programs, Youth Programs, and National Farmworker Jobs Program and services under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act through July of 2023, allocating more than $9.7 million of state and federal funding to job training within our community.  

Item No. 31 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with Kern County Superintendent of Schools for Child Abuse Prevention Intervention and Treatment, Promoting Safe and Stable Families, Child Welfare Services Outcome Improvement Project services, and Family First Prevention Services through June of 2027. 

Item No. 32 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with Bakersfield Homeless Center for the provision of the Bringing Families Home Program through June of 2023. 

Item No. 33 PM session: 

County Counsel provided a response to the Board regarding the June 14, 2022 referral about a proposed initiative measure to impose term limits for the Board of Supervisors and submission of Ordinance to the voters for a consolidated election at the November 8, 2022 General Election. 

More information about the report is forthcoming and will be posted to the County’s website.   

The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for July 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. 

Information Provided By: Ally Soper
Chief Communications Officer Kern County Administrative Office

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.