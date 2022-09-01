BORON – 8-minute Solar Energy in conjunction with the Kern County Library Boron Branch held their annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway on Friday, August 26th; the event took place from 3:00 to 5:00 PM inside the library in Boron.
According to Boron Branch librarian Shalyn Pineda, the backpacks and school supplies were provided by 8-minute Solar Energy through donations to promote student success during the 2022-23 school year. “8-minute Solar Energy provided us with 95 backpacks filled with school supplies to give to area students who need supplies to start the school year” Pineda said. Backpacks were provided for students from kindergarten through 8th grade and parents had to bring their children in order to participate; out of the 95 backpacks that were provided, approximately 18 to 22 were given away at the event; supplies included pencils, pens, erasers, glue sticks, notebooks, folders, colored pencils, crayons, a pencil/pen holder and even a travel mug with a lid. Along with the backpacks, cookies and bottled water were also provided to each person who attended the event as well as a smile and handshake from Pineda.
The Kern County Library Boron Branch is located at 26967 Twenty Mule Team Road in downtown Boron and is open on Friday from 11:00 AM 6:00 PM. The Boron Branch Library is open to the public and is always looking for volunteers to fill spots as a librarian. For information on how to volunteer to help students grow through reading, contact the Kern County Library Boron Branch during normal business hours.
