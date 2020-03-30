|Friends,
|This week, Congress passed the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the third phase of coronavirus assistance to help our communities, families, and small businesses across the country. President Trump signed this bill into law Friday afternoon. This legislation will provide $2 trillion to support our health care system, state and local governments, and workers and businesses as we weather the health and economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
This bill includes $350 billion for 8 weeks of direct loan assistance to small businesses across the country through the Paycheck Protection Program. The Paycheck Protection Program allows 100 percent loan forgiveness to businesses who use the loans for payroll continuity, rent, and utilities.
For Americans who may need a little extra support, the federal government is also providing direct assistance in the form of $1,200 for individual taxpayers, and $500 per child. Note, these amounts are phased out when incomes exceed $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for head of household, and $150,000 for couples filing jointly.
Additionally, should an individual find themselves out of work, this bill offers an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance and expands eligibility. It also makes benefits more generous by adding a $600 per week across-the-board payment increase through the end of July. The CARES Act expands unemployment insurance to cover gig workers, self-employed, and non-profit employees.
This bill will help ensure that our country stays on track as we work to deal with this public health threat.
|That's not the only good news ⟶ it's more evident than ever that kindness, generosity, and innovation have taken center stage as our communities continue to uplift one another. Here are just a few heartwarming examples:
And in case you needed an additional reminder of the tenacity of the American spirit, the Bakersfield Marriott shows just what it means to be #InItTogether.
- A Bakersfield florist turns canceled orders into free flower arrangements for seniors
- Learn4Life charter school ensures its students will still be able to celebrate their achievements by hosting a virtual graduation
- Bakersfield College has started a new five-week "Back to College" program to help displaced workers learn new skills valuable to the workforce
- OYO Hotels across the U.S., including three in our very own backyard of Ridgecrest, have launched an initiative to allow health care workers treating coronavirus to stay at their hotels free of charge
|Remember, social distancing doesn't have to mean social isolation. Be sure to check in on your families, friends, and loved ones. And if you have symptoms of coronavirus – fever, cough, shortness of breath – and believe you may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus – make sure to contact your health care provider immediately. The CDC recommends calling your provider ahead of time for guidance on how the facility is handling cases before visiting the hospital in order to keep others from being exposed.
For more information regarding coronavirus, click here.
God Bless,
