The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
19-year old Devlin Hawk was arrested on March 1st on Suspicion of Kidnapping and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
30-year old Ryan Clagg was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on March 6th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
31-year old William T. Parrott was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on March 8th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving.
21-year old Keith Sanchez was arrested by Bakersfield CHP on March 4th on Suspicion of Reckless Driving: Public Street and Display of License Plates.
52-year old Phillip Hester was arrested on March 9th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
35-year old Angel L. Sandoval-Capostrant was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 10th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
36-year old William Stephens was arrested by Bakersfield Police on March 15th on Suspicion of Possession of Child Pornography and Sale or Distribution of Obscene Matter Depicting Person under 18.
56-year old William Aitchison was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on March 16th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving.
23-year old Ryan Gonzales was arrested on March 17th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
52-year old Eddie Villianueva was arrested by Bakersfield Police on March 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
33-year old Alana M. Barboa was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
28-year old Nino Martinez was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Elizabeth Pierce was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 17th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended, Possession of Controlled Substance and Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle.
46-year old David Bonilla was arrested on March 24th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended and Red Signal (Vehicular)
24-year old Miguel Martinez was arrested on March 25th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
50-year old Eric Lundquist was arrested on March 27th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
20-year old Samantha Rodriguez was arrested on March 29th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
