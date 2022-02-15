UPCOMING: Service Academy Forum

Neighbors,
 
On Saturday, March 12, 2022, I will be holding a forum in Bakersfield, California for students from the 23rd Congressional District who are interested in attending one of the U.S. Service Academies.
Our nation’s Service Academies are some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world. Offering more than just an exceptional education, these institutions provide young men and women with the foundation they need to become leaders in our nation’s military. Each year, I have the privilege of nominating outstanding high school seniors from our congressional district to one of the U.S. Service Academies. This year I will be joined by Academy Liaison Officers from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, who will give a presentation on the congressional nomination process and provide additional information on academy life for prospective students.
 
If you or someone you know is interested in receiving a world-class education while answering the call to serve, please be sure to attend this informational forum. You can learn more about service academy life by visiting my website here.
 
DATE: Saturday, March 12, 2022
TIME: 11:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
ADDRESS: 
Kern County Board of Supervisors Chambers
1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301
 
To RSVP e-mail RSVP.McCarthy@mail.house.gov or call (661) 327-3611.

Best,

Kevin McCarthy

