Cerro Coso has added two new Information Technology (IT) online classes to its spring 2021 class schedule.
IT C280 – Introduction to Cloud Computing will be taught by Instructor Christopher Harper. The class will provide introductory skills in cloud computing and is aligned with the CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ certification and the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF).
IT C290 – Linux System Administration I will be taught by Instructor Johnny Bradley. This course is an in-depth examination of Linux basic foundations, including concepts of installation, operations, and maintenance of the Linux Operating System. Using a combination of Red Hat Academy foundational resources and open source utilities, students will study and practice the basics of the operating system, its graphical user interface, and its networking services.
The Information Technology program at Cerro Coso is for students pursuing exciting careers in the booming information technology field. Modern businesses run on technology, and those businesses need tech gurus who can develop, implement, and maintain the technology to help them succeed. The college offers degrees and certifications in Information Technology that allows students to pursue careers in network, systems, or database administration; technical and applications support; and computer programming. Designed for both full and part-time students, the program is appropriate to both those currently employed and those seeking to enter this field. Career opportunities include Computer Programmer, Computer Repair (A+ Certified), Computer Operator, Computer Support Specialist, Networking, Systems, or Database Administration.
Spring 2021 classes begin January 18, 2021. For more information or assistance with registration contact the College Counseling Department at 760-384-6219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.