ROSAMOND - The Rosamond Community Services District held their board meetings on the evening of Aug. 24th; the meeting began at approximately 5pm.
After President Glennan called the meeting to order, the Pledge and roll call, the meeting went as follows.
Under Voluntary Public Rollcall – John Joyce from the Rosamond News and a small group of applicants in relation to UB1 attended via teleconference.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Reportable Action from Closed Session - the board voted unanimously to accept the settlement in a case brought against RCSD, Kern County and two individuals by Miss Bennett.
Under Consent Calendar - the board voted unanimously to approve the following items: 1. review of the Check/Voucher Register dated August 1st through August 14th, Direct deposit dated August 2nd, payroll for checks dated August 2nd, 2. receive the fourth quarter Treasurers report and 3. receive the cash balances in the June 2023 report.
Under Minutes – the board wrote a unanimously to approve the regular board meeting minutes from August 9th.
Under Unfinished Business – UB1; adopt resolution #2023-12 amending ordinance #92-6 to establish policy providing for water and sewer connection for accessory dwelling units presented by general manager Kim Domingo. This item was originally discussed on June 26th and August 9th during the regular board meeting. The item had been tabled due to comments received just before each meeting and additional comments have again been received. Additional time is needed for staff to consider the matter. Mr. Domingo explained that the issue continues to be tabled because it is complex and needs to be thoroughly investigated before a well developed solution can be presented to the board for approval. The board voted unanimously to table until the next meeting.
Under New Business – NB1; Approve a grant deed combining APN #472-080-20 (3179 35th Street West) with APN # 472-080-18 (NW corner of 35th Street West and Rosamond Blvd) presented by Mr. Kim Domingo. This item is the merger of two parcels owned by RCSD in order to retain the land as a usable source for the future. The board voted unanimously to approve this item, NB2; Approved Capital project #01AD and #02AD automatic external defibrillators and associated budget transfers. Presented by General Manager Kim Domingo. This item would purchase three AED units, one each for the Administration Building, Maintenance Building and the Rosamond Water Reclamation Plant. The RCSD staff were trained in the use of AED’s during the annual training in July. Domingo noted that having the AED nearby can increase the survival rate for heart attack victims by 70%; Director Webb asked if an additional unit can be purchased for the boardroom since it is often opened to the public. The board voted unanimously to approve this item with the additional unit requested by Director Webb, NB3; Approve Capital Project #02239, Headworks Level Sensor and associated Budget Transfer presented by General Manager Kim Domingo, Domingo explained that this item was replaced the ultrasonic level sensors in the headworks this is a vital to water infrastructure and would be paid for by a budget transfer; the board voted unanimously to approve this item, NB4; approve a letter of support for the Roseman Safety Project presented by General Manager Kim Domingo. The Board unanimously approved this item as it was requested by the County of Kern in order to support a Traffic Safety project in Rosamond, NB5; Approve Letter of Intent to Support Projects for technical Assistance for Water Connection to Debit Apartments, APN # 258-120-03 presented by general manager Kim Domingo. The applicant for this item is on a well and is concerned that the well may go out of compliance. The project will connect the properties to RCSD Water service. The funding for this project would be provided to the state and the board voted unanimously to approve this item.
Under Presentations – PR1. Water Reclamation Plant Project update presented by Ryan Becker, Chief Water Reclamation Plant Operator. The construction project is now projected to be completed by the end of September.
Under Director Reports - Director Wallace attended Azusa conference and the last RMAC meeting, Director Webb asked about getting all of RCSD's landholdings appraised. General Manager Domingo will put together the cost to accomplish the appraisal. President Glennan attended the tri-state Water Industry Conference and expressed an increased appreciation for the RCSD staff and their expertise and professionalism and the jobs they perform each day.
Under General Manager Updated presented by Kim Domingo - Camden Mango reported that RCSD suffered some damage from Tropical Storm Hillary, including erosion at the row WRT and water intrusion and equipment. Over one million gallons of additional flow was passed to the treatment plant. The RCSD district offices also suffered a roof leak in the boardroom that will require repair.
Under Director of Administration Update presented by Sherri Timm – Sherri Timm reported that the RCSD only had nine service disconnections for nonpayment in August; four of the service disconnections were for regular accounts and the other five were for accounts on payment arrangements. She also reported that 740 late penalties were assessed, which is in line with the monthly average. The RCSD still has 31 customers on active payment plans and LIWAP has been extended through the end of the year, which now includes accounting good standing offering up to $15,000 per resident. The RCSD has had eight people participate in the program so far. Kern County is hosting a job fest on September 20th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Stuart Witt Event Center at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
Under Director of Public Works Update presented by John Houghton - a written report was provided to the board and General Manager Domingo gave a preview of the possible upcoming project to help might mitigate potential leaks by leveraging historical leak data to target preventive repair.
After all the business was concluded, the meeting adjourned.
