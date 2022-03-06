BORON - A Boron man is dead after an officer-involved shooting; the incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 3rd in the 26500 block of Nudgent St.
According to a Kern County Sheriff's Dept. press release dated March 4th; On March 3rd at approximately 10:17 p.m. the Kern County Sheriff's dispatch center received a call for a report of a suspect shooting a BB gun at trailers and vehicle windows. When deputies arrived, they located an adult male suspect armed with a bow and arrow; the suspect then barricaded himself inside a trailer and refused to exit. The suspect began making threats of 'blowing up the trailer' and attempted to light the trailer on fire but was unsuccessful. Calif. Highway Patrol Mojave area, Calif. City Police, Kern County Fire Station #17 and a Kern County Sheriff's K-9 unit responded to the scene while deputies continued to make announcements ordering the suspect to surrender peacefully and exit the trailer unarmed however, the suspect refused. The Kern County Sheriff's SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team was also notified of the situation and responded to the scene.
As deputies continued to attempt negotiations, the suspect exited the trailer onto the front porch and was armed with several weapons. At approximately 5:07 a.m. on March 4th; an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. No one else was injured and the identity of the suspect is being withheld pending coroners notification of next of kin. The Kern County Sheriff's Dept. detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the incident; anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Dept. at 1-661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 1-661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.