The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
38-year old Roosevelt Toussain was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Dec. 7th on Suspicion on Assault w/Deadly Weapon no Firearm/Likely Great Bodily Injury Peace Officer/Fireman.
53-year old Johnny P. Brown was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Excessive Blood Alcohol.
41-year old Joshua Geiser was arrested on Dec. 11th on Suspicion of Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Plant/Cultivate/Etc Marijuana/Hashish, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Destructive Device other than Fixed .60 Caliber Ammunition.
59-year old Deborah Crump was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
65-year old Izear M. Johnson Sr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on Dec. 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
