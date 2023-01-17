A Fresh Start in creating a New Vision for California City

As promised to the community!

California City, CA: D.J. Twohig, President/CEO of BIG WEST CORP. is pleased to announce

that the newly seated City Council adopted Fast Track Resolution 01-23-2963 at its most recent

City Council meeting January 10, 2023, as originally promised by City Officials almost four years

ago when it adopted Resolution 05-19-2090; introducing the concept of developing a Fast Track

permitting and entitlement process by City Council Resolution.

During the past several years, the City has experienced extra-ordinary turnover in management

and vacancies in several departments, including City Manager’s office, Public Works Director,

Sr. Building Official, Community Development Director, Planning Director, Police Chief and even

a change in legal counsel. During this turbulent era, a limited number of applications in planning

and building departments were processed without obstacles – and many experienced

unnecessary impediments – a critical issue often repeated in open past City Council meetings

without much correction, if any. To fill key positions in Building and Planning, City Officials

contracted for outside services. For many, unnecessary impediments became so cumbersome,

many developers either quit or left town for other opportunities.

Back in 2019, both the City of California City and the Mojave Unified Board of Trustees

approved landmark resolutions that either reduces or waives many of the residential developer

impact fees previously charged by the city for new construction permitting. Building permit fees

saw immediate reductions estimated from $9,000 to about $15,000 for a typical single-family

residence. Then, in 2021, the City fee waiver was extended by City Council for additional five

year period – essentially off-setting some of the excessive City developer fee increases adopted

in the year’s prior to the landmark 2019 dual agency policies adopting the fee reductions.

This 2019 and 2021 developer fee waiver and comprehensive Fast Track Resolution adopted to

streamline permitting processes by the newly seated City Council are examples of efforts by the

City and local developer working groups to improve land use policy in a manner that should

result in California City experiencing a competitive advantage over other communities in the

Antelope-Valley.

According to Mayor Pro Tem – Ron Smith, “California City is serious about pursuing growth.

Hopefully, the development community takes notice. We are grateful to Mr. Twohig for his work

and vision recognizing the great potential of our unique and amazing City.”

Councilmember Michael Kulikoff - recently seated on the newly elected City Council said, “I am

excited to see Fast Track permit processing come to life in California City! By City Council

adopting local findings, responsive timelines; including the Permit Streamlining Act found in

California Government Code 65920, our City has a land use policy tool to help us reach our

potential as a City.”

According to Mayor Kelly Kulikoff, who was voted by a landslide into Mayor seat in the recent

November election, and seated in December says, “Fast Track Resolution 01-23-2963 with the

timelines and local findings for application submittal clearly defined as necessary to streamline

permitting processes is one of the most important land use and economic policies that the City

Council has adopted. Mr. Twohig’s extensive land use knowledge and ongoing support of

economic development initiatives are helping California City move in the right direction. When

we listen and work with our community to fix problems, instead of creating roadblocks, there is

no limit to the success we can see as a City. I’m excited for this effort to support economic

development. I’m all in!”

Interim City Manager, Dr. James Hart, “The City is excited to implement Fast Track permitting

and continue the effort to attract quality new housing and businesses into the community.”

Twohig, who spearhead this economic policy for the benefit of community revitalization,

encourages local agencies to continue pro-active efforts in researching obstacles, organizing

stakeholder qualitative studies necessary to consider intelligent conclusions when adopting

policy recommendations. Improving the overall vibrancy of the community is too important to

ignore the stakeholder insight. Developers risk too much when the application process is not

clearly i) Reasonable, ii) Reliable and iii) Repeatable, according to Twohig. Removing

unnecessary impediments is essential, according to local building industry research compiled

and presented to City Officials for consideration. The majority of Council voted 3-2 in adopting

the comprehensive Fast Track permitting process as City Council policy.

Councilmembers Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio were the dissenting votes.

To learn more about California City’s Developer Impact Fee Reductions, the Fast-Track

permitting process, or to learn more about California City land use potential, please send an

email to dj@bigwestcorp.com, or jhart@californiacity-ca.gov.

