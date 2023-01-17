A Fresh Start in creating a New Vision for California City
As promised to the community!
California City, CA: D.J. Twohig, President/CEO of BIG WEST CORP. is pleased to announce
that the newly seated City Council adopted Fast Track Resolution 01-23-2963 at its most recent
City Council meeting January 10, 2023, as originally promised by City Officials almost four years
ago when it adopted Resolution 05-19-2090; introducing the concept of developing a Fast Track
permitting and entitlement process by City Council Resolution.
During the past several years, the City has experienced extra-ordinary turnover in management
and vacancies in several departments, including City Manager’s office, Public Works Director,
Sr. Building Official, Community Development Director, Planning Director, Police Chief and even
a change in legal counsel. During this turbulent era, a limited number of applications in planning
and building departments were processed without obstacles – and many experienced
unnecessary impediments – a critical issue often repeated in open past City Council meetings
without much correction, if any. To fill key positions in Building and Planning, City Officials
contracted for outside services. For many, unnecessary impediments became so cumbersome,
many developers either quit or left town for other opportunities.
Back in 2019, both the City of California City and the Mojave Unified Board of Trustees
approved landmark resolutions that either reduces or waives many of the residential developer
impact fees previously charged by the city for new construction permitting. Building permit fees
saw immediate reductions estimated from $9,000 to about $15,000 for a typical single-family
residence. Then, in 2021, the City fee waiver was extended by City Council for additional five
year period – essentially off-setting some of the excessive City developer fee increases adopted
in the year’s prior to the landmark 2019 dual agency policies adopting the fee reductions.
This 2019 and 2021 developer fee waiver and comprehensive Fast Track Resolution adopted to
streamline permitting processes by the newly seated City Council are examples of efforts by the
City and local developer working groups to improve land use policy in a manner that should
result in California City experiencing a competitive advantage over other communities in the
Antelope-Valley.
According to Mayor Pro Tem – Ron Smith, “California City is serious about pursuing growth.
Hopefully, the development community takes notice. We are grateful to Mr. Twohig for his work
and vision recognizing the great potential of our unique and amazing City.”
Councilmember Michael Kulikoff - recently seated on the newly elected City Council said, “I am
excited to see Fast Track permit processing come to life in California City! By City Council
adopting local findings, responsive timelines; including the Permit Streamlining Act found in
California Government Code 65920, our City has a land use policy tool to help us reach our
potential as a City.”
According to Mayor Kelly Kulikoff, who was voted by a landslide into Mayor seat in the recent
November election, and seated in December says, “Fast Track Resolution 01-23-2963 with the
timelines and local findings for application submittal clearly defined as necessary to streamline
permitting processes is one of the most important land use and economic policies that the City
Council has adopted. Mr. Twohig’s extensive land use knowledge and ongoing support of
economic development initiatives are helping California City move in the right direction. When
we listen and work with our community to fix problems, instead of creating roadblocks, there is
no limit to the success we can see as a City. I’m excited for this effort to support economic
development. I’m all in!”
Interim City Manager, Dr. James Hart, “The City is excited to implement Fast Track permitting
and continue the effort to attract quality new housing and businesses into the community.”
Twohig, who spearhead this economic policy for the benefit of community revitalization,
encourages local agencies to continue pro-active efforts in researching obstacles, organizing
stakeholder qualitative studies necessary to consider intelligent conclusions when adopting
policy recommendations. Improving the overall vibrancy of the community is too important to
ignore the stakeholder insight. Developers risk too much when the application process is not
clearly i) Reasonable, ii) Reliable and iii) Repeatable, according to Twohig. Removing
unnecessary impediments is essential, according to local building industry research compiled
and presented to City Officials for consideration. The majority of Council voted 3-2 in adopting
the comprehensive Fast Track permitting process as City Council policy.
Councilmembers Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio were the dissenting votes.
To learn more about California City’s Developer Impact Fee Reductions, the Fast-Track
permitting process, or to learn more about California City land use potential, please send an
email to dj@bigwestcorp.com, or jhart@californiacity-ca.gov.
