ROSAMOND – A meeting of the Rosamond Community Services District was held on the evening of March 22nd inside their board room; the Closed Session of the meeting began at 5:30pm and the Regular Session began at 6pm.
After the regular meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, the chair called for any Voluntary Public Rollcall; John Joyce with the Rosamond News and Collin Snitchler from Hyrdostore were in attendance via teleconference.
Under Public Comments - Mr. David Snyder expressed a desire to provide recreational options for Rosamond youth by revitalizing the Parks and Recreation department. He brought up the departments history being voted for RCSD to take responsibility for the parks, but with no funding source. This situation ultimately resulted in RCSD returning control of parks back to the County of Kern. He also expressed frustration with the county's handling of the parks and is looking for a good path forward.
Under Reportable Action from Closed Session - CS1; Conference with Labor Negotiators. A labor agreement was approved and the general manager was authorized to sign, CS2; Conference with Real Property Negotiators, Agency Negotiator: Mr. Kim Domingo, Negotiating Party: owners of at issue parcels, Under Negotiation: price and terms; No reportable action was taken on this item.
Under Consent Calendar - CC-1; a motion and second were heard on review and receive check/voucher register dated February 28, 2023 through March 13, 2023, payroll (direct deposit) dated March 1, 2023 and payroll (checks) dated March 1, 2023; motion carried.
Under Minutes – M1 and M2; a motion and a second were heard to approve the February 27, 2023 Sewer Committee meeting minutes and the March 8, 2023 Regular Board meeting minutes; Motion carried.
Under Presentations - PR1; Water Reclamation Plant Project Update presented by Ryan Becker, Chief Water Reclamation Plant Operator; No report was given as Mr. Becker was unable to attend the meeting.
Under Director Report - Director Washington urged the community to stay vigilant in preparing for home emergencies, he cited easy preparation ideas like keeping a wrench near the gas valve of a home and a T wrench handy to shut off the water. He also said that the Metro staff would be inviting RCSD staff to tour their water treatment plant in Carson, Director Web shared information about a disaster preparation fair in Woodland Hills at Pierce College at 9:00 AM on Saturday. March 25th, Director Stewart welcomed Mr. Snyder to the meeting of the first member of the public to attend since the meeting went virtual for COVID, Director Glennan reported on a recent AVEK meeting where it was announced that AVEK would be receiving 30% of their allocation, with an expectation of it increasing to 60%. He also stated that numbers this high have not been seen in a long time.
Under General Manager Update presented by Mr. Kim Domingo - General Manager Domingo spoke with the RCSD Finance director about the property on Diamond Street and said they will add the property to the budget to either fix it up or have it demolished. He said he would also meet with a potential leasee to discuss a three-to-five-year lease of the RCSD property on 20th St.
Mr. Domingo also followed up with the school district after questions about their water system were brought up at a recent RMAC meeting; they are working to develop a clear path forward. He also stated he is working with counsel to schedule the Board of Directors ethic training for April 26, 2023. Mr. Domingo is also beginning the annual budget process to have it ready to present at the first board meeting in May.
Mr. Domingo also reported that Kern Public Works would soon be working on Rosamond Blvd, as part of this project, RCSD is responsible for lowering valve cans and manhole covers before construction and then raising them back up afterwards. RCSD staff does not have the bandwidth to accomplish this in-house and will be bidding out the project.
Under Director of Administration Update presented by Miss Sherri Timm - Sherri announced the RCSD will be resuming changing late fees and pursuing service disconnections for delinquent accounts beginning on May 1st. The RCSD team is working with communication specialists to get the word out to customers in preparation for this event and the RCSD customer service team has been calling delinquent customers to help them get their accounts in good standing.
Under Director of Public Works Update presented by Mr. John Houghton - The Public works crew cleaned approximately 2265 feet of sewer line, inspected 12 manholes, fixed five water leaks, repaired some sinkholes, worked on well #9 and completed the monthly meter reading.
He also reported the crews are working with the contractor to perform FOG. (fats, oils and grease) inspections on 70 local businesses; he stated that 11 facilities were out of compliance with FOG policies. The businesses were provided documentation on how to fix their issues and a date for completion.
After all the business was taken care of, the chair called for any more public comment, which there were none, and the meeting was adjourned.
