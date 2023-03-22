CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Planning Commission held their meeting on the evening of March 15th inside the city council chambers at city hall; the meeting got underway around 6pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and adoption of the agenda, the meeting went as follows.
Under Planning Secretary Report/Late Communications – chair advised everyone that they would come back to this item.
Under Disclosure of Site Visits and Ex Parte Contacts – Commissioners commented that they had visited some sites with no contact available.
Under Public Business from the Floor – none were given.
Under Consent Calendar – a motion and second were heard for CC1; approve the meeting minutes from Feb. 21st; motion carried.
Under Public Hearing – PH1; a motion and second were heard on a Proposal for General Plan Amendment and Adoption of Zoning Amendment for property located at 10856 Hanover Drive to amend the General Plan designation from “Neighborhood Commercial” to “Light Industrial and Research and rezone the property from “Neighborhood Commercial” to “Light Industrial and Research” in order to accommodate the existing Padron Metal Finishing Company Use.
Mr. Paul Junker gave a lengthy slide presentation to the commissioners and the public explaining why this should not be passed; he also showed that it was originally discussed as “Auto Service” orientated and wasn’t consistent with Neighborhood Commercial use. The staff concerns were Health and Safety issues and also felt the business may not be appropriate for the community. Several members of the public as well as the Padron Metal business associates tried to convince the commissioners that they were ready and just waiting on the city and county to issue permits; after lengthy discussion from the commissioners and public, a roll call vote was taken and the resolution to adopt denying the request for a General Plan Amendment and Rezoning failed; the commissioners recommended that this matter be brought before the city council.
The commissioners then welcomed Mayor Kulikoff and Acting City Manager Inge Elmes to the meeting at this time and the meeting continued.
PH2 – a motion and second were heard concerning a Request to Amend a previously approved Tentative Parcel Map 12417 to remove a requirement for Public Access Easement on the eastern boundary of the property located approximately .12 miles north of Lindbergh Blvd and east of Yerba Blvd; another lengthy slide presentation was done by Mr. Paul Junker explaining different areas of interest, considerable discussion was heard from both commissioners and the public including Shawn Bradley, Silver Farr, Brian Glidden and David Brottlund, a roll call vote was then taken; motion carried with conditions.
Under Commission Comments – Commissioners Cantrell, Welling and Conry each had commented on the meeting and other items then each commissioner thanked the mayor and city manager for sitting in on the meeting; the chair then called for a motion and second to adjourn the meeting and the meeting adjourned at approximately 11pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.