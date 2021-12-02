NASA DC-8 to Fly at Low Altitude Over Southern California
PALMDALE, Calif.- NASA’s DC-8 will be conducting low-level flights over the Inland Empire, Imperial Valley and Southern San Joaquin Valley with test flights between Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 as part of NASA’s Student Airborne Research Project.
Flying out of NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center Building 703, the DC-8 airborne research aircraft will be using science instruments to sample the air in these areas. To achieve these measurements, the aircraft will fly as low as 1,000 feet.
To follow along real-time with the DC-8’s flight path, visit:
For more about NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.