Out of all the research I’ve done in the high desert; none has been more fascinating than finding out about Edwards Air Force Base and how the base got its name. When I found this research, I cried because a man gave his life so that Edwards could be named; being born at Edwards makes this even more meaningful. The following is about that man according to Wikipedia, Edwards AFB History Office biography and Glen Edwards: The Diary of a Bomber Pilot from the Smithsonian Institute Press 1998.
Captain Glen Walter Edwards was a test pilot for the United States Air Force and the namesake of Edwards Air Force Base. He was born on March 5, 1916 in Medicine Hat, Alberta Canada to Claude and Mary Elizabeth Edwards; his father Claude was a real estate salesman and his mother Mary Elizabeth was a home maker. When young Glen was about 13 years old, the family moved to the United States and settled in a small town in Northern California called Lincoln. Capt. Edwards attended Lincoln High School where he was a member of the Spanish Club and worked at the school newspaper; Glen graduated in 1936 then attended Placer Junior College in nearby Auburn and eventually transferred to U.C. Berkeley where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering. After graduating from UC Berkeley, Edwards enlisted in the United States Air Force on July 15, 1941; just five months before the attack on Pearl Harbor as an aviation cadet. He was commissioned to 2nd Lieutenant after completing flight training at Luke Field in Arizona in February 1942 where he was assigned to the 86th Light Bombardment Squadron of the 47th Bombardment Group. Edwards deployed to the North African Theater of Operations as a flight commander in 1942, where he led his flight of A-20s on extremely hazardous low-level missions against German tanks, convoys, troop concentrations, bridges, airfields and a variety of other tactical targets; it was during this time that Edwards completed 50 combat missions and was awarded four Distinguished Flying Crosses and six Air Medals.
Edwards returned to the United States in Dec. 1943 and was assigned to the Pilot Standardization Board at Florence Army Air Field in South Carolina then in late 1944, he was assigned to the Flight Test Division at Wright Field in Ohio where he graduated from the Air Material Command Flight Performance School in May 1945 and assigned to the Bomb Test Operations Section.
Even though Edwards was assigned to Wright Field, he spent most of his time at Muroc Army Air Base in California (more on Muroc Army Air Base in a later story) testing a wide variety of experimental prototype aircrafts such as the Douglas pusher-prop light bomber and the XB-42 Mixmaster. Edwards and another pilot named Lt. Colonel Henry E. Warden set a transcontinental speed record when they flew from Long Beach, California to Bolling Air Force Base in Washington DC in five hours and 17 minutes. Edwards was the principal project pilot for the jet-powered Convair XB-46 prototype bomber in 1946; it was also during this time that he acquired his first experience with a flying wing. Edwards had such high skills as a pilot, engineer and officer that his immediate superior named Major Robert Cardenas recommended him as the project pilot for an unprecedented program – to be the first to attempt to exceed the speed of sound in the Bell X-1; however, that honor went to then Capt. Chuck Yeager.
The recent war had spawned revolutionary advances in aviation technology so Edwards was selected to be among the first to be sent to Princeton University for graduate study in the field of aeronautical sciences, it had become apparent to Colonel Albert Boyd who was the chief of the Flight Test Division that a new breed of test pilots would be required to effectively evaluate complex aircrafts and their onboard systems. Edwards graduated from Princeton with a Master of Science Degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1947 making him one of the first of this new breed of pilots.
In May of 1948, Edwards was selected to join a team of test pilots and engineers at Muroc Army Air Base who then were evaluating the Northrop YB-49 (all-jet version of the exotic flying-wing bomber); Edwards wrote in his diary after a few flights, “This is the darndest airplane I’ve ever tried to do anything with; quite uncontrollable at times”. On June 5, 1948 while Edwards, his co-pilot Major Daniel Forbes (Forbes Air Force Base is named after him) and three other pilots were flying, the airplane departed from controlled flight and broke apart in the sky northwest of the base; Edwards and his four other crew members were killed.
According to tradition, Air Force Bases were usually named after distinguished individuals who were native sons of the state in which a base was located so when he assumed command of Muroc Army Air Base in late 1949, one of the first orders of business for Colonel Boyd was renaming the base in honor of someone who had given their life to the cause of experimental flight research; Boyd couldn’t think of a more deserving person than the bright, young, Canadian-born Californian whose promising career ended in the skies over the base; on Dec. 8, 1949 Muroc Army Air Base was officially re-named Edwards Air Force Base. A ceremony was held on January 27, 1950 and a plague was unveiled that commemorates Edwards’ achievements; the plague is now located in a place of honor in front of the headquarters of the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards: a tribute reads, “A pioneer of the Flying Wing in the western skies, with courage and daring unrecognized by himself”.
Capt. Edwards is buried in his hometown of Lincoln, Calif. and was inducted into the Aerospace Walk of Honor in Lancaster, Calif. In 1995; a middle school in Lincoln, Calif. is named after Edwards and in 2008, the family of Capt. Glen Edwards donated his diaries to the Air Force Flight Test Center Museum; in the diaries, Edwards describes his experiences during World War II from when he joined the Air Force until just a few days before he was killed.
