CALIFORNIA CITY — Keeping ahead of potential lawsuits or pressure, California City will begin exploring by-district elections following a city council closed session vote on March 9.
City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen announced the council had ordered both the city manager and his office “to take steps to move into district voting to comply with the California Voters Right Act,” which was enacted in 2002.
A by-district election format would divide the city into different areas, from which city council members represent that specific region. Most smaller cities and districts, including Cal City, conduct at-large elections where candidates generally must live with the boundaries.
City Manager Anna Linn on March 17 provided a brief concept of what districting will entail for California City.
“The districting is the division of an area so that people are represented appropriately, an in each district we want the same number of people,” Linn said.
Linn did not provide details about the closed session discussion that prompted the decision to pursue a by-district election process.
The city will have a third party conduct the by-district process to prevent future issues.
“Because it (districting) is so controversial and it be can be used to the advantage of an incumbent or for future agendas, we’re going to have a third party do it so it’s done fair,” Linn said. Linn added other cities are already faced with lawsuits over moving to a by-district election process, so the city decided to take a proactive approach.
“We wanted to get ahead of the game, because we are going to have to do it either way,” Linn said.
Most larger cities and county governments are faced with having to re-district, especially as the results of the 2020 U.S. Census are finalized. Re-districting typically follows the once-a-decade census to account for population totals and demographic shifts.
But redistricting can also be forced earlier through lawsuits. Kern County was forced to redraw its supervisorial district boundaries in 2018 after the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund, or MALDEF, filed a lawsuit claiming the map violated the federal Voting Rights Act and denying Latino voters a proper right.
A U.S. District Court judge ruled in MALDEF’S favor, citing that District 1 and District 4 unlawfully diluted Latino votes between the district. The boundaries were re-drawn, creating a second Latino-majority District in Kern County, which is still represented by Fourth District Supervisor David Couch. Couch was required to run for re-election two years before his term was up, but retained his seat.
“If we ask a third party to initiate (districting) for us, we don’t have to pay legal fees when we’re forced to do it,” Linn said.
The City of Tehachapi city council in 2017 adopted its own by-district election process and gradually phased it in over the next few years. It completed the process on Dec. 21 when the elected councilmembers “for the two remaining at-large districts were sworn.”
However, California City will be different from a lot of cities just due to its population, demographics and its geographical size. While most of the population resides within 10 square miles of the city’s nearly 204-square mile city limit.
But there are also enclaves in Wonder Acres on the west end of town, in Second Community on Rutgers Road and Kennedy Boulevard near the now-closed Silver Saddle Ranch and the Twin Buttes area on the south end of town west of South California City Boulevard.
Linn didn’t speculate what a redistricting would like for the city, but reiterated all districts would require roughly the same population count.
“They also will want to make sure the minority and marginalized population is also represented,” Linn said. “The goal of the districting is to have a very non-biased council that represents all people for the City of California City.”
Even after it’s implemented, Linn said a district map will likely change following the 2030 census because the population and demographics can change in a decade.
Another question the districting process faces includes the number of districts. The council’s makeup includes a two-year term mayor and four councilmembers who serve four-year terms, all elected at large.
While the mayor acts as the council chair and directs the meetings, the position still holds only one vote in five in California City’s manager-council form of government. In most cities with a directly-elected mayor, the position remains an at-large elected position representing the city’s residents as a whole.
“That we’ve haven’t discussed yet,” Linn said. “A mayor still is one-fifth of the vote, but I think overall we’d have an overarching mayor and four districts. Ideally that would make sense but they may tell me otherwise.”
For now, however, a professional services agreement needs to go before council for approval.
Linn said city staff expects to bring an agreement to the council for discussion in April.
“I would like to get started right away, so when we have our next election in 2022, we’ll have every thing in place,” Linn said.
