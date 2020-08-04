The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 18 calls for service.
1st – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 27300 block of Nudgent Street.
2nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 24100 block of Sage Avenue.
4th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 26600 block of Anderson Street and 2 calls for Vehicle Theft, 12600 block of Esther Street.
5th – 2 calls for Battery on Person, 13000 block of Clement Street.
7th – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Twenty Mule Team Road and Possess/Sell Switchblade Knife, 12600 block of Daisy Street.
11th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 27100 block of Prospect Street and Missing Person, 26900 block of Prospect Street.
16th – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 26600 block of Nichols Street.
18th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 26500 block of Anderson Street, Burglary: 1st Degree, 26900 block of Anderson Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 26400 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
21st – Trespassing, 13300 block of Lamel Street.
22nd – Vehicle Theft, 13100 block of Fox Street.
24th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 26500 block of John Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.