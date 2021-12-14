Location: TEHACHAPI WILLOW SPTINGS

Area: BACKUS RD TO HIGHLINE RD

Date Closed: 12/14/2021 11:45:00 AM

Reason: SNOW & ICE

Location: COMANCHE POINT RD

Area: JACK SPTINGS RD TO TEJON HWY

Date Closed: 12/14/2021 10:00:00 AM

Reason: FLOODING

Location: WATER CANYON RD

Area: HIGHLINE RD TO END

Date Closed: 12/14/2021 10:00:00 AM

Reason: SNOW & ICE

Location: OAK CREEK RD.

Area: CEMENT PLANT TO TEHACHAPI WILLOW SPRINGS RD.

Date Closed: 12/14/2021 12:45:00 PM

Reason: SNOW AND ICE.

Location: CAMERON RD.

Area: HWY 58 TO TEHACHAPI WILLOW SPRINGS.

Date Closed: 12/14/2021 12:45:00 PM

Reason: SNOW AND ICE.

