Location: TEHACHAPI WILLOW SPTINGS
Area: BACKUS RD TO HIGHLINE RD
Date Closed: 12/14/2021 11:45:00 AM
Reason: SNOW & ICE
Location: COMANCHE POINT RD
Area: JACK SPTINGS RD TO TEJON HWY
Date Closed: 12/14/2021 10:00:00 AM
Reason: FLOODING
Location: WATER CANYON RD
Area: HIGHLINE RD TO END
Date Closed: 12/14/2021 10:00:00 AM
Reason: SNOW & ICE
Location: OAK CREEK RD.
Area: CEMENT PLANT TO TEHACHAPI WILLOW SPRINGS RD.
Date Closed: 12/14/2021 12:45:00 PM
Reason: SNOW AND ICE.
Location: CAMERON RD.
Area: HWY 58 TO TEHACHAPI WILLOW SPRINGS.
Date Closed: 12/14/2021 12:45:00 PM
Reason: SNOW AND ICE.
