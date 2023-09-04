CALIF. CITY – For the past several months, the Calif. City Council has been spending an awful lot of money retaining attorney services for such items as lawsuits and filing of a Quo Warranto against Calif. City Council member Karen Macedonio; one Calif. City resident has been doing his homework and has found out a couple of things that he feels the residents of this high desert community need to know. Shawn Bradley has been an outspoken resident on several issues within the city; his latest post of Facebook shows what he found in his homework search for answers. The following is the Aug. 29th post made by Bradley after the recent city council meeting.
Bradley - So you might need three voted to go out to Karen for holding two seats: one in a city and one in the East Kern Health Care District, something our last city attorney said was OK. They have been costing the city outrageous lawyer bills almost twice their fees, as when Jeannie O'Laughlin was our mayor. In their responses, it appeared to me they think lawyer bills are just a normal thing that cities have to pay. Sure, cities have lawyers, but it's how much they are costing us and for what that is the difference and the apparent issue at hand. The city on their check register pays for other attorneys besides the city attorney cost. Lengthy meetings, bringing back issues that have already been resolved, going after Karen for the Quo Warranto, going after Karen for the Brown Act Violation, cost to change ordinances and special meetings. Cost what I call wasteful spending plain and simple. These extra costs are bringing us on the path to edging up close to $1,000,000 this year, and that number doesn't include all the other attorney's fees on the check register the city pays for.
You mighty three by their own individual votes has allowed our city attorney to retain the services of a law firm in Newport Beach called Stradling, Yocca, Carlson and Rauth to handle the quo warranto suit against our City Council member Karen Macedonio. So how did I conclude all this? Quite simply, actually.
I logged into my personal account with the Superior Court of Kern County and pulled up her case on the quote warranto. It gave me the attorneys representing the city and in documents, I can find their law license numbers and therefore find out where they are linked to, which brought me to Stradling. I don't recall seeing a contract for their services or even a report out of closed session indicating they approved this. So now it appears our city's attorney firm is not handling this case or has to deal with it. We are paying someone else to do this. When the city is built by them, I will be posting those costs for all to see and love. Those costs are under some other agreement, which led me back to wasteful spending for things like lawyer bills, which also led me to file an FOIA request seeking such an agreement or contract. As well as all the city legal fee invoices since January 1st that set us at $590,000 plus at the end of July and expenses that will be shown as well for the public, courtesy of TRANSPARENCY.
My question is, why do you mighty three want her seat so bad? It makes many people question this and is one of the many reasons we are seeking accountability and also why they are being recalled. This is just one of the many examples of wasteful spending. Remember; votes don't lie, videos don't lie and documents don't lie.
