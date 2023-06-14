Numerous items of evidence have been submitted to the Kern County Crime Lab for DNA analysis.Results are still pending.
A Kern Secret Witness reward request has been submitted and pending approval by the KSW Board.If that is approved, the amount will be announced.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Kern County Crime Lab have linked evidence from the quadruple homicide scene and a shooting scene that occurred in the 16100 block of H Street in Mojave, on the same day prior to the homicides.#2023-00047803
Investigation into the quadruple homicide and shooting investigation are still active and ongoing.Kern County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information related to the homicides and shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.
**UPDATE #2***
At this time, Kern County Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation on the 4 homicides that occurred on the night of Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Mojave, CA. is pursuing all investigative leads to identify and arrest the suspect(s) responsible.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as the investigation unfolds. There are currently no new updates.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask the community for any information regarding this investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040. Reference case # 2023-00048001
**UPDATE #1**
Update on Quadruple Homicide Investigation in Mojave
On Sunday April 30, 2023, at 11:21 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding 3 subjects who were shot in 15900 block of H Street in Mojave.
Deputies arrived minutes later and located 4 victims with gunshot wounds to the upper body on the property. One (1) male victim and three (3) female victims (all adults). The male victim and two (2) female victims were pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. The additional female victim was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital and was pronounced deceased at AVH.
KCSO Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. KCSO Homicide Detectives are pursuing all investigative leads to identify and arrest the suspect(s) responsible for this crime.
Kern County Coroner’s Office will release identities of the victims pending positive identification of all victims and next of kin notifications.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as the investigation unfolds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.
**ORIGINAL MESSAGE**
Investigating Homicide in Mojave
On 4/30/2023 at approximately 23:20 hours the Kern County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting in the 15900-Blk H St in Mojave. When deputies arrived on scene, they located four victims suffering from traumatic assault injuries. Three of the victims were pronounced deceased on scene, and an additional victim was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.