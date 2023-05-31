We want justice partner and public input in writing. Three public informational meetings will be held to discuss the East Kern Courthouse Capital Outlay project:
1) Kern County Superior Court Metro Department 1
1415 Truxtun Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93301
Thursday, June 1st @ 2:30 pm
2) Kern County Superior Court Ridgecrest Division B
132 E. Coso Avenue
Ridgecrest, CA 93555
Friday, June 2nd @ 10:00 am
3) Kern County Superior Court Mojave Division A
1773 CA-58 BUS
Mojave, CA 93501
Friday, June 2nd @ 3:00 pm
These three meetings will be held for the purpose of providing information and receiving justice partner and public input regarding the available courses of action for the Court regarding East Kern Courthouse Facilities. Your recommendation must be in writing to be considered. The alternative courses of action are:
1) First Alternative (Take No Action on Current Consolidation Plan - 4 and 1): Keep the New East County Courthouse project in the proposed FY 2024-25 five-year state capital outlay plan (four-courtroom courthouse in the Mojave/Tehachapi area); continue Ridgecrest services in Ridgecrest Division B Courthouse. This is the current plan, but it appears this project will not be considered for funding until the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
2) Second Alternative (Act to Amend Current Plan – 3 and 2): Request change of the current plan – re-scope/replace the proposed New East County Courthouse (4 courtrooms) in the proposed FY 2024-25 five-year capital outlay plan with a 3-courtroom facility in Mojave-Tehachapi area, and leave two existing courtrooms (Div. A & B) in operation in Ridgecrest. This alternative would be presented to the California Facilities Advisory Committee in June 2023.
3) Third Alternative (Request CFAC to Defer Funding): Request removal of New East County Courthouse from funding consideration to future fiscal year.
If you want your recommendation for one of the alternatives and input considered, you must respond in writing by June 2, 2023. Please deliver your written recommendation/input to us at one of the meetings, or respond by mail to:
Presiding Judge J. Eric Bradshaw
Attn: East Kern Courthouse Facilities
Kern County Superior Court
1415 Truxtun Avenue, Department 1
Bakersfield, CA 93301
