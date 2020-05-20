The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
26-year old Andrew Denham was arrested on April 6th on Suspicion of Petty Theft and Failure to Appear.
50- year old Eric Mcallise was arrested on April 6th on Suspicion of Attempted Burglary: Unspecified, Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
47-year old Michael E. Jackson was arrested on April 8th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
65-year old Donald Omalley was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 14th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Jessica Ortega was arrested on April 15th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment.
23-year old Larry Christy Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 17th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
33-year old Shane Holland was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 26th on Suspicion of Burglary: 1st Degree.
