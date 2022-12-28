The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI Sobriety / Driver License Checkpoint on Friday, December 30, 2022, in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County. Communities served by the Mojave Area of the California Highway Patrol include Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron, Ridgecrest, and Mojave.
The sobriety checkpoint will be staffed by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and/or drug impaired drivers. The officers will be equipped with state of the art, hand held breath testing devices which provide an accurate measure of blood alcohol concentrations of drivers suspected of being under the influence.
Sadly, too many members of our community are needlessly injured and killed on our roads by impaired drivers. The California Highway Patrol’s goal is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of impaired motorists. A DUI Sobriety / Driver License Checkpoint is an effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations. By publicizing our efforts we can deter motorists from drinking and driving.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
