MOJAVE - Plane Crazy Saturday will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17th at the Mojave Air and Space Port from 10am to 2pm; a presentation will be held at approximately 11am inside the board room just off of the Voyager Restaurant.
Plane Crazy Saturday will have fly-ins and drive-ins and a special guest speaker is also scheduled for the event. The Voyager Restaurant will be open at 8am for anyone wishing to experience a hot breakfast before the event.
William B. Scott is a former Rocky Mountain Bureau Chief for Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine and author of Combat Contrails: Vietnam as well as other numerous books. Mr. Scott is a Flight Test Engineer graduate from the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School and has logged in approximately 2,000 flight hours on 81 different types of aircrafts; he also holds a B.S. Degree in Electrical Engineering. Mr. Scott (Bill) worked for Flight Systems in the early 1980's and was part of the Flight Test and Certification of the Canadair Challenger Business Jet.
On April 3, 1980, the Canadair Challenger Ship #1 went out on a test flight and never returned; Mr. Scott who was the Flight Engineer and Mr. Dave Gollings who was the co-pilot had to bail out; Mr. Norm Ronason who was the Captain of the Challenger ship bailed out last but was too low for his chute to open and he was killled.
Mr. Scott is scheduled to tell the tale of the ill-fated test flight and his experience during the flight. Seating is limited and attendees are asked to RSVP as soon as possible to info@mojavemuseum.org.
