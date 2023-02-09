CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Planning Department met on the morning of Feb. 2nd; on the table were 4 proposed projects brought to the planning department for consideration and recommendation for approval; the meeting got underway around 10am, project applicants are asking the Planning Department to consider and approve recommendations for the following proposed projects.
Under SPR 22-56: Allison Morgan Family & Community – the proposed project is for the operations of a state-licensed vocational and social skills training for Adults and Developmental Disabilities within an existing building in the Neighborhood Commercial Zone. The project is located at 7825 Calif. City Blvd. Mrs. McNeill read the proposal to the directors and asked the applicants for any comments (no comments were given); Dr. Hart then approved the recommendation.
Under SPR 22-31: Irina Khachatryan/Grigor Khachatryan – the proposed project involves development of a 32,640-square foot cannabis operation including cultivation and greenhouse space, manufacturing and distribution space and administrative space; it will also include 5 greenhouses, a 2-story administration building, 10 parking spaces (2 of which would be for ADA parking), a catch-basin for stormwater management and a fire truck hammerhead for emergency situations. The proposed project is located at the corner of Moss Avenue and Isabella Blvd within city limits. Mrs. McNeill read the proposal to the directors and asked the applicant for any further comments (no comments were given) then Dr. Hart approved the recommendation.
Under SPR 22-28: Armando H, Rivera GCC Transitions LLC – the proposed project is for construction of a 3,840 square-foot single-story residential 4-plex with four 960-SF units on an existing lot located on 109th Street. The project also includes 8 covered parking spaces, a code-compliant trash enclosure and a 2.83 KW PV system. Mrs. McNeill read the proposal to the directors and asked the applicant for any further comments (no comments were given); Dr. Hart approved the recommendation.
Under SPR 22-10: Artur Gasamanian GG Wholesales: the proposed project is for 20,000 square-feet of commercial cannabis cultivation within one prefabricated metal industrial building that includes 8 commercial generator and back-up units, 9 parking spaces, storage facilities and associated ancillary cannabis manufacturing facilities. The proposed project is located on a 1.61-acre site just south of Underwood Blvd, west of Neuralia Road and east of Isabella Road. Mrs. McNeill read the proposal to the directors then asked the applicant for any further comments (no comments were given; Dr. Hart then approved the recommendation.
After a question-and-answer session, Mrs. McNeill adjourned the meeting.
