Learn American Sign Language (ASL) at Cerro Coso Community College in Tehachapi this summer.
Learning ASL takes time, patience, practice, and a sense of humor.
Like any spoken language, ASL is a language with its own unique rules of grammar and syntax.
Jessica Hess will instruct an ASL II class this summer on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings from 4 -6:50 pm via Zoom. The 8-week class begins June 7 and ends July 28, 2021.
ASL C102 – is a follow-up class to ASL C101, that allows students to continue to develop and enhance their proficiency in American Sign Language usage and knowledge of Deaf history and culture. This course encourages students’ communicative competency with emphasis on vocabulary and expressing skills through in-class and out-of-class requirements.
According to a university study, ASL is the sixth most common language in the United States.
For people who are deaf, the benefits of learning sign are undeniable. But there are many benefits for people who can hear? Not only is it a way to communicate with all ASL signers in the world, fulfil a foreign language requirement, it gives you a way to build relationships with deaf people and a way to enjoy the richness of the Deaf community nationwide.
ASL is a surprisingly versatile language, and can be used to talk underwater, at a great distance, at a loud concert, or even in total silence.
Those interested in taking the ASL II class this summer are urged to contact the Cerro Coso Tehachapi campus at 661-823-4986 for more information.
Enjoy the journey learning ASL at Cerro Coso this summer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.