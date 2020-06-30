EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Flight Test Museum Foundation achieved an important milestone, June 25, when concrete was poured at the site of the future museum that will be located just outside of the Edwards Air Force Base’s West Gate.
The current museum is located inside Edwards AFB, which makes access limited to those who either have on-base access, sponsored by an authorized person, or registered for a base tour.
Once the new museum is complete, which is now slated for a “soft opening” on December 2021, the facility will allow more space for aircraft inventory; include a state-of-the-art Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education Center; and give easier access to the general public.
“At the STEM Center, we will have two dedicated classrooms to host STARBASE and our Junior Test Pilot School summer program,” said Rebecca Reeder, general manager, Flight Test Museum Foundation. “We also plan to host a handful of STEM events, such as robotics competitions, STEM fairs, etc., for Antelope Valley students throughout the year. In addition to the classrooms, we will host special student tours in the museum and host presentations from local Aerospace professionals.”
The museum will also feature the Bob Hoover Library, which will be a valuable resource for high school and college students and industry professionals doing flight research.
The museum is currently in Phase Two of a four-phase construction schedule. The next step will be erecting the building frame – putting the Foundation even closer to a completed building and being able to open museum doors to the public.
