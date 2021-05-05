100 years ago, on January 16, 1920 at approximately 12 a.m., the federal Voldstead Act closed every tavern, saloon and bar in the United States and prohibition was born. The Voldstead Act of 1920 (otherwise known as the 18th Amendment to the United States Constitution) was ratified in 1919 by Congress banning the manufacture and sale of “intoxicating liquors”; from then on, it was illegal in the United States to sell any alcohol with more than 0.5% alcohol. January 1920 also marked the first time the United States Census indicated a population of over 1 million people; the 15% increase since the 1910 census showed a count of approximately 106,021,537 people living in the United States.
The 1920’s decade was known as the “Roaring Twenties” and “The Greatest Generation”; here are other significant events from January 1920 around the United States and the world:
1st – Harvard Crimson won their first Rose Bowl by defeating the Oregon Webfoots by a final score of 7-6 in the 1920 Rose Bowl (which was the 6 year anniversary of the Rose Bowl), the Belorussian Communist Organization is founded as a separate party.
2nd – Responding to global fear of Communism caused by the Russian Revolution, the United States Attorney General authorized raids across the country and rounded up suspected Communists and Anarchists netting 4,025 people deported if they were convicted and Science Fiction writer Isaac Asimov is born in Petrovichi, Russia.
3rd – Boston Red Sox baseball club owner Harry Frazee announces an agreement to sell slugger Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees for $125,000 in cash and a $350,000 loan which started the 84 year “Curse of the Bambino”.
4th – The National Negro Baseball League (first black baseball league) was organized and Amsterdam actors decided to strike for retirement benefits.
7th - 5 duly-elected socialist Assemblymen are denied by the New York State Assembly.
10th – The League of Nations is established with the ratification of the Treaty of Versailles which ended the hostilities of World War I, Australia’s first Prime Minister Edmund Barton dies and silver reached a record of $1.37/ounce.
11th – The French passenger cruise ship SS Afrique sinks, killing 553 out of 609 passengers and crew.
12th – American Civil Rights leader James Farmer was born in Marshall, Texas.
13th - The New York Times falsely reported that rockets can never fly.
14th – American Automobile pioneer John Francis Dodge dies.
15th – The official birthstone of January was named the Garnet which comes from the Latin word “granate” which means seed due to its resemblance to a dark red pomegranate seed.
16th – The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is put in place, the first Assembly of the League of Nations is held in Paris, Georgia declares independence, the sorority Zeta Phi Beta is founded at Howard University and Paul Deschanel is elected President of France.
17th – First day of Prohibition of alcohol takes effect in the United States as a result of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
19th – Alexandre Millerand forms the French Government.
20th – The American Civil Liberties Union is founded and Deforest Kelley (Dr. Mcoy aka Bones on Star Trek 1960’s television series) was born in Atlanta, Georgia.
21st – In the 14th Davis Cup, Australia beat Great Britain in Sydney by a final score of 4-1.
23rd – The Dutch refuse to turn over ex-Emperor Wilhelm II of Germany to allies.
24th – Australian Championship Men’s Tennis saw Algernon Kinescope of England beat Eric Pockley of Australia 6-4, 6-0, 6-3.
26th – Former Ford Motor Company executive Henry Leland launches the Lincoln Motor Company which he later sold to his former employer.
29th – Walt Disney starts work as an artist with KC Slide Company for $40/week.
31st – Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity incorporates at Howard University and Quebec Bulldogs hockey center Joe Malone sets an NHL record with 7 goals in a 10-6 win against the Toronto St. Patrick’s at the Quebec Arena.
