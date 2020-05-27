BORON – A Boron resident received serious injuries after the car she was driving rolled several times. The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on May 22nd on Twenty Mule Team Road at the railroad crossing.
According to Mojave area CHP, the vehicle was traveling west on Twenty Mule Team Road when for unknown reasons, the female driver (unidentified at this time) lost control of the vehicle and drifted into the eastbound lane. The vehicle made contact with the railroad crossing arm, lights, signage as well as a utility pole and rolled multiple times causing the vehicle to catch fire and trapping the driver. Kern County Fire Station #17 and Hall Ambulance out of Boron were dispatched to the scene and when they arrived, KCFD (with the help of bystanders and witnesses) extinguished the fire and extricated the victim from the vehicle who was reportedly in and out of consciousness. Mercy Air 14 out of Mojave was dispatched due to the extent of the drivers injuries and she was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Mojave CHP notified BNSF railroad which sent out a crew to remove and inspect the damaged crossing arm, lights and signage; SCE was also notified and responded a crew to inspect their utility pole. Fire crews and CHP were able to clear the roadway and railroad tracks of debris while AV Towing out of Lancaster was dispatched to remove the vehicle from the scene. Mojave CHP is continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident.
(0) comments
