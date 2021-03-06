BAKERSFIELD — Bakersfield Police Department launched an extensive series of warrants and a search with in the first five days after assuming the lead in searching for two boys who went missing in California City in December.
Bakersfield PD announced its new role as the lead agency on March 1 from the California City Police Department. CCPD had acted as the lead agency for seven weeks since the disappearance of 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West on Dec. 21, 2020.
The two toddlers were reported missing by their adoptive parents Trezzel and Jacqueline West from their Aspen Avenue home. Trezell West had stated the two boys were playing on the back patio while he was collecting firewood from adjacent field; when he returned outside, he had told police they were missing.
On March 6, the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Search and Rescue and the FBI conducted a 50-person search in rural fields in Southeast Bakersfield for the boys.
BPD Sgt. Robert Pair told media that search did not find any trace of the boys.
“Due to the nature of the investigation, unfortunately there are things we have to keep close to our chest,” Pair said, citing the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation.
Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry last week told media that it would provide only limited information on the investigation in order to ensure it was properly conducted. Terry also said the reason BPD took the lead on the case was because evidence and the investigation was increasingly being focused on Bakersfield.
California City will remain a partner agency in the investigation.
The adoptive father said he had conducted a search of the immediate area before calling police. The call evolved into a lengthy search by both police and community members. In the weeks to come, several more searches were conducted in both Bakersfield and California City. California City and several businesses and community members have offered rewards totaling $122,000 for information leading to the boys’ return.
California City Police Chief Jon Walker in the past has cited his personal belief that foul play is suspected. In past interviews, Walker noted that it is very unlikely the boys simply walked out an open gate into the nearby area without some type of adult involvement.
Like BPD, CCPD kept the investigation close to the vest and revealed little details beyond acknowledging that several searches of the West home in California City did not turn up any sign of the boys. CCPD and partner agencies utilized everything from standard forensics and K-9 unit searches to the use of ground penetrating radar.
“We are exhausting every item we locate to determine whether it is applicable for seizure as evidence or is even related to the investigation,” Pair said on Saturday.
Pair stressed that anyone with firsthand accounts or interactions with the West boys or someone who has information should contact the police department.
If you have an information, officials ask that you contact Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
