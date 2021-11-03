CALIFORNIA CITY – The Parks and Recreation Commission held an outdoor workshop to discuss projects and changes commissioners have in mind for the Par Three field off California City Boulevard.
Chair Terri Lucy, commissioners Broussard and commissioner Walker met with Parks Coordinator Theresa Oaks and Micki Goodell Oct. 20 to speak about their ideas on the scene.
Oaks shared progress made at Scout Island, where the public works department cleaned up hay bales and debris on the ground. There have been some issues with break-ins, but Oaks says once the city’s fiscal budget is passed, the department has money for extra security and plans to use it for lights and cameras.
The lake at Central Park has been an ongoing topic amongst commissioners, who are worried the water will get worse over time and become unrepairable. Right now, there are no plans to pull the Catskills from the water or for its levels to be checked. Oaks said the lake has not been factored into the budget at all.
Broussard has been working on the city’s baseball and softball fields for over two years, keeping up with the grass, fixing the dugouts and has plans to update the field lights and snack shack. Because of Broussard’s efforts, kids were able to have a little league season over the summer and public safety hosted a kickball game for the community.
Commissioners also threw out ideas about creating a walking path for residents, and maybe a small exercise station off to the side that runners can stop by while on a jog. Commissioners thought about funding, and how they could fundraise money to help.
Ultimately the commission agreed they wanted to get a professional opinion of what the park needed and compare that plan to the department’s budget. In addition, they will create their own plan to present to the city council and mentioned getting more community input either online or through an in-person town hall meeting.
