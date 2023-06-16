The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 16100 block of H Street and Felon/Addict/Etc Possess Firearm, Oak Creek Road
2nd - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Battery on Person, 15600 block of K Street.
3rd - Missing Person, 14300 block of Winchester Dr.
7th – Battery on Person, 15700 block of K Street
8th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 16100 block of H Street.
9th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy.
10th – Burglary from Vehicle, 16100 block of H Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 16100 block of H Street.
11th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1800 block of Sabovich Street
12th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 15700 block of Sierra Hwy and Burglary: 1st Degree, 16000 block of O Street.
13th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 1700 block of Hwy 58
14th - Vehicle Theft
15th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street
18th - Grand Theft, 15700 block of O Street
21st – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy and Assault on Person, 16000 block of Sierra Hwy
23rd – Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 16100 block of H Street
24th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15300 block of Myer Road
27th - Violation Parole, 15400 block of Myer Road.
