CALIFORNIA CITY — Tropicana Supermarket celebrated just over a month of successful operations Saturday, May 1, with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
The new full-service grocery store, located in Aspen Mall Shopping Center, went all out with its celebration by renting four bounce houses, a automated bull ride, a free barbecue and generous raffle give away of prizes that included large flat-screen televisions and a basketball backboard.
Tropicana opened its doors with a soft opening on March 31 in a building once occupied by Cal City Market, the last full grocery store in the city. It represents the fourth store owned by brothers Abdul and Aziz Ali, who also operate larger markets in Wasco and two other Southern California locations.
“It’s been really nice and we’ve received a lot of support from the community,” Abdul Ali said Saturday. “We’re still trying to bring more of the products customers are requesting.”
He noted the store can accommodate so many requests due its small size — approximately 8,000 square feet — but was working hard to eliminate items that weren’t needed.
“The meat and produce departments were one of the key areas everyone focused on and really loves here,” Ali said.
The brothers are already looking at other investments in the community, including the recent purchase of the Cal City Fitness Center on Nemophilia Street.
“Everybody has been asking about that,” Ali said. “The only thing that is slowing us down right now is trying to find the right company for the access points to the gym … so we can have longer business hours and customers can go there on their own time.”
In addition, Ali said they have requested information from the city regarding other properties around town, and would notify the community at a future date.
He added he and his brother were speaking with the Chamber of Commerce and the city about investing and participating locally in events and organizations in the community.
“We’re here to help,” Ali said.
City Manager Anna Linn praised the market for its involvement in the community.
“We were so excited to get Tropicana and waiting for it to open,” Linn said. She confirmed the Ali brothers have shown interest in future business developments.
“They believe in investment in the community and the community obviously loves them,” Linn said.
Linn added Tropicana, along with several other businesses that have opened up in the past year, marks a turnaround for California City.
“This is just the beginning,” Linn said. “We have so many things planned and in the works. Tropicana is just a small taste of what Cal City will look like in a year or two.”
