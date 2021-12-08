The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s December 7, 2021 Board Meeting. Chairman Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
- Items No. 1 AM session:
- The Board proclaimed November 2021 as the 10th Anniversary of the Vernon Valenzuela Veteran Justice Program in Kern County.
- Item No. 3 AM session:
- Executive Director of the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, Dr. Anna Laven, presented to the Board information on the recruitment of volunteers for the annual Point in Time Count on January 26, 2022.
- 500 volunteers are needed to identify the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in Kern County.
- Residents can sign up to volunteer here: https://bkrhc.org/2022-pit-count/
- Item No. 11 AM session:
- Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan updated the Board on Kern County’s current standing regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 vaccination distribution among residents, local COVID-19 case numbers and projections, information on the Omicron COVID-19 variant, and plans to combat a potential surge.
- Eligible residents can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Kern County Fairgrounds short-term clinic Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a walk-up clinic, and the Pfizer vaccine is being administered.
- Eligible residents are encouraged to make an appointment at www.MyTurn.ca.gov.
- Watch the entire presentation here:
- Item No. 20 AM session:
- The Board approved a $4.27 million dollar contract with the City of Tehachapi for the provision of fire protection duties and enforcement of State Fire Marshal regulations by the Kern County Fire Department from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2028.
- Item No. 25 AM session:
- The Board voted to amend Chapter 2.06, Title 2, of the Kern County Ordinance Code to adjust the boundaries of Supervisorial Districts 1 through 5, following the 2020 federal census, and to meet federal, state, and local requirements.
- Item No. 30 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Heavy Equipment Colleges of America for heavy equipment operations programs to provide occupational job training for Kern County residents.
- Item No. 34 AM session:
- The Board appropriated more than $350,000 in unanticipated revenue to the Kern County Fire Department for the completion of the Tecuya Ridge Fuelbreak Project, which reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires in this area of Kern County.
- This project works in tandem with the Los Padres National Forest’s Tecuya Ridge Fuelbreak Project to protect the communities of Lebec, Frazier Park, Pinion Pine Estates, Lake of the Woods, and Pine Mountain Club.
- Item No. 40 AM session:
- The Board accepted a donation of 135 Chromebooks from the Southern California Library Cooperative for the Kern County Library to enhance computer and internet access at their branches.
- Item No. 42 AM session:
- The Board accepted the California State Library Workforce Partnership Initiative Two Year Grant to be used by the Kern County Library to provide local adults assistance with unemployment benefits and their employment search.
- Item No. 45 – 46 AM session:
- The Board approved staffing for nurses for local COVID-19 case investigation and an extension of mobile COVID-19 vaccination services through June of 2022.
- Closed Session, Item No. 58:
- The Board voted to appoint Mr. Peter Kang as the next Kern County Public Defender, effective December 18, 2021.
- Mr. Kang has 19 years of experience with the Public Defender’s Office, serving as Chief Deputy Public Defender from 2013 - 2018 and as the Assistant Public Defender since 2018.
- Item No. 5 PM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with the Lamont Public Utility District to provide Community Development Block Grant funds for the purchase of meters and equipment to improve water conservation within their system.
- Item No. 6 PM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) to provide Community Development Block Grant funds for the CAPK Food Bank Expansion Project.
- Item No. 24 – 25 PM session:
- The Board voted to monetarily contribute to Transformations by Bakersfield Angels to support local foster care children and families, the Delano Police Officer Foundation to support the explorer program, the Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, and Honor Flight Kern County to assist in honoring local veterans.
- Item No. 31 PM session:
- The Board appropriated $2.75 million in unanticipated revenue from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program to invest in Kern County park improvement projects including the Adobe House Nature Center at Hart Park, Belle Terrace Park, Lake Isabella Linda Kissack Skatepark, and the Vida Scott Center Facility.
- Item No. 32 PM session:
- The Board authorized General Services to apply for, and accept if awarded, the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation Proposition 68 Grant Program for development of the Children's Adventure Play Area at Hart Memorial Park.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for December 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
