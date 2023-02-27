We are a community that never gives up even when the odds are stacked against us. Our roads are crumbling and our water system is falling apart. Yet, we carry on and find the good in every day. I've noticed many people helping others in their time of need. Desert Jade Senior Housing in California City has about 18 vacant units that are being worked on by volunteers in our community in order to provide more seniors with affordable housing. I've witnessed a first responder stop what he was doing to help a senior find resources that was living in her car. I have seen countless people help those that have been without food find their next meal and community members come together when a tragedy strikes.
California City is not just a small town with nothing to offer. We are a thriving community with big hearts. That is why we need to present ourselves differently through a positive city image and a well-thought out strategic plan with action items. I'm tired of kicking the can down the road and expecting others to fix our problems. In the past several months, as your Mayor, I have helped pass policies and made decisions that will continue to lead us down a road filled with more successful outcomes.
Our boulevard is not very attractive to neighboring communities. There isn't much that stands out in California City that gives us a signature look. Revitalizing the streets, starting with our city center is one of my top priorities. If we can build the heart of our downtown to mirror a fraction of the big hearts in our community, we will have a city image that will attract economic growth far and wide. In the near future, I look forward to a skatepark being built at Central Park in order to provide more activities for our youth population. The completion of the Clubhouse at our Golf Course is also a goal I would like to see in the near term.
For us, as a community, to get to where we want to be, we must determine what those goals look like. Then we must define where we are at in order to build a path to the future. I have a lot of hope for California City's future and I'm looking forward to the next 2 years as your Mayor. Each day we will move a step closer in the right direction and turn California City around into a city we can all be proud of.
If you are interested in volunteering at Desert Jade to help get the senior housing units ready for seniors to move in, please contact Mayor Pro Tem Smith at (661) 528-9809 or rsmith@californiacity-ca.gov
